ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A 16-month-old boy was among the six people injured in four serious accidents in Anne Arundel County over the holiday weekend.
A 38-year-old woman, driving a sedan, tried to pass an Anne Arundel County firetruck around 9:18 a.m. Friday when she collided with the firetruck on Route 175 near the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Jessup. The firetruck was responding to another crash. The sedan went into an embankment and the woman was trapped for a period of time. The firefighters extricated her from the car and she was taken to Hopkins Bayview for treatment of possibly serious injuries. No firefighters were injured.
Just after noon on Saturday, a 28-year-old riding a motorcycle struck a guardrail on the northbound side of Marley Station Road in Glen Burnie. Firefighters transported the man to Shock Trauma with critical, possibly life-threatening injuries.
Another 28-year-old motorcyclist was injured in an accident on Saturday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. in Cape St. Claire. That crash was also only involving the motorcycle rider on a ramp from Buschs Frontage Road to Route 50 East. Medevac landed at nearby Broadneck High to take the man to Shock Trauma with serious but not believed life-threatening injuries.
Then on Saturday night, Anne Arundel firefighters and police responded to another crash on Marley Station Road in Glen Burnie, this time involving two vehicles. A 35-year-old man driving a GMC pick-up truck lost control of his truck and struck a guardrail. That man, identified as Robert Barbato Jr. was ejected from the vehicle. Firefighters found him lying in the roadway. Barbato was taken to Shock Trauma with life-threatening injuries. A 16-month-old boy in Barbato’s car was taken to Hopkins Bayview for possibly serious injuries. That baby was in a car seat and police later said was uninjured. A 24-year-old driving a second vehicle was taken to Medstar Harbor Hospital with minor injuries. Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.
