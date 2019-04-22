



For the second time in five weeks, CSX is cleaning up derailed train cars in Baltimore.

This time, environmental crews are managing a spill from one of the cars.

CSX Train Derailment In South Baltimore, No Injuries Reported

The good news here is that there were no injuries.

Just moments ago trains began moving along the track where the derailment happened late Sunday.

By dawn Monday, CSX crews moved from crisis mode to cleanup mode — prepping and hauling away the four train cars that derailed near South Paca Street and Hollins Ferry Road around 10 p.m.

This was a dangerous deja vu for Baltimore that, this time, involved diesel fuel.

“The big part now is that CSX will be bringing their cranes in so that they can upright these derailed trains and that’s going to be the part that’s gonna take some time,” said Baltimore Fire’s Roman Clark.

The cause of the *last crash like this is still under investigation. In March, nine cars CSX cars derailed in Baltimore, toppling onto Falls Road.

Train Services Restored Following CSX Train Derailment

Fortunately, those cars were empty. But this time, all four cars posed a possible threat and one did leak.

“Three of those cars are full with diesel fuel. One of those particular cars has sprung a leak from the top. But that leak has been contained at this time. The other car is with hexone however that car is empty but still it has vapors that could be possible,” Clark said overnight.

Hazmat crews and The Maryland Department of Environment rushed to the scene and officials say the leak did *not get into the sewer system.”

Still, CSX will face plenty of questions as it starts yet another cleanup within city limits.

CSX released a statement to WJZ saying it’s working closely with local first responders to assess the situation and develop a recovery plan.

