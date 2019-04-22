Filed Under:Baltimore News, Duck Rescue, Ducks, ducks rescued, Easter Sunday, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, White Marsh


WHITE MARSH, Md. (WJZ) — The White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company is being praised for an unusual rescue mission.

Several fire crews came together to rescue a family of ducklings from a storm drain Sunday.

Crews said the family of 12 somehow got trapped underground.

All 12 ducklings were pulled out safely and waddled away to enjoy the rest of their day after being freed.

