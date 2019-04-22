  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Crime, Halethorpe, Lansdowne, Stabbing


LANSDOWNE, Md. (WJZ) — A 44-year-old man was stabbed in Lansdowne, Maryland after an argument Sunday night.

According to Baltimore County Police, officers were called to the 3800 block of Hollins Ferry Road for a stabbing.

There they found Alexander Maradiaga-Valleciyo of Halethorpe suffering from stab wounds to his upper body.

Police said the victim and suspect were involved in an argument in the parking lot of a Speedy Mart. When Maradiaga-Valleciyo got out of his truck, the suspect stabbed the victim. The suspect then ran from the area.

Detectives are actively investigating the stabbing.

Maradiaga-Valleciyo was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s