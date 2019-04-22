Comments
LANSDOWNE, Md. (WJZ) — A 44-year-old man was stabbed in Lansdowne, Maryland after an argument Sunday night.
According to Baltimore County Police, officers were called to the 3800 block of Hollins Ferry Road for a stabbing.
There they found Alexander Maradiaga-Valleciyo of Halethorpe suffering from stab wounds to his upper body.
Police said the victim and suspect were involved in an argument in the parking lot of a Speedy Mart. When Maradiaga-Valleciyo got out of his truck, the suspect stabbed the victim. The suspect then ran from the area.
Detectives are actively investigating the stabbing.
Maradiaga-Valleciyo was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.
