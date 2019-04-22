



If you went to the gas pump this holiday weekend, you probably had some sticker shock as prices have jumped nearly a quarter in a month.

Experts said it’s due to tightening supplies from the Middle East, motorists can’t help but notice.

Maryland’s gas prices statewide saw an increase of 4 cents since last week and 16 cents since last month.

The national gas prices average is $2.83, which was up two cents int he last week and up 28 cents in the last month.

“Part of the reason why we’re seeing the increase is because of the annual switch over to the summer blends of gasoline,” said Ragina Cooper with AAA-Mid Atlantic., “that is typically when we see some sort of refinery issues with maintenance. We’re also seeing higher crude prices as well as increased demand.”

Supplies of crude oil and gasoline also decreased this week.

“Demand for gasoline and the decrease in crude oil and gasoline supplies nationwide continues to push prices higher at the pump,” said Averella. “Although Maryland drivers are seeing an increase, prices are still within four cents of this same time last year.”

So let’s put this in perspective — in DC they’re paying about 10 cents more per gallon, and up in York, Pennsylvania, about 16 cents more. Thank goodness we don’t live in California, where it’s well over $4 per gallon for gas.

Here are some tips from AAA to save on fuel:

