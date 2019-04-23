BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three teens are wanted in the carjacking of a 78-year-old Baltimore man on Easter Sunday.
According to the police report, an officer responded to a call for an unarmed carjacking in the 3800 block of Juniper Road just after noon.
The victim told police he was sitting inside his 2017 Honda CRV in front of his home when three teens approached his driver side window, opened the door and punched the man in the face. They then pulled him out of the car and entered the car.
The teens ripped the keys away from the owner and fled northbound on Juniper Road.
Medics were called to help the man who was suffering from a black eye and lacerations on the left side of his face.
The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment and was in stable condition.