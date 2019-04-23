Filed Under:abington, Accident, crash, Harford County, Maryland

ABINGTON, Md. (WJZ) — Fire crews are on the scene of a four-vehicle collision with entrapment on Wheel Road and Patterson Mill Road in Abingdon.

Crews caution drivers to avoid the area.

This story is developing. 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s