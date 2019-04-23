



Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he’s seriously “considering” running against President Donald Trump in the 2020 primary while he spoke in front of an audience in New Hampshire Tuesday morning.

But, Hogan said he isn’t about to “launch some sort of a suicide mission.”

Gov. Hogan: No Trump Primary Challenge Without Major Shift

The 62-year-old was the featured speaker at Politics & Eggs at St. Anselm College.

Hogan said he needs to see a “path to victory” before he mounts a primary challenge. But the governor did say he has been strongly encouraged to run, and that he has “very strong concerns” about the future of the Republican party and “the future of my country.”

The second-term Republican governor in Maryland has been in the national spotlight since his November re-election. Hogan has been critical of Trump while he was governor.

Governor Larry Hogan Discusses His 2020 Prospects

“I happen to believe debate and discussion and talking about the issues is good. Having the ability to have different viewpoints is good. The stifling of debate, the (Republican National Committee) cutting off any discussion is bad,” said Hogan. The governor, who has been touring the country, also suggested that having some Republican challengers could even help make Mr. Trump a “stronger candidate.”

“I think the more the merrier if you have 20 people on Democratic side and we’re going to be hearing about that for the next year and a half…but we have nobody on the other side,” said Hogan.

