BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Approximately 100 gallons of diesel oil leaked from one of the railcars in Sunday night’s derailment in Baltimore, CSX officials said Tuesday.
Normal train operations have resumed, officials said, and the spilled oil has been cleaned up and safely removed.
CSX released a full statement Tuesday:
“CSX crews have safely moved all railcars involved in Sunday night’s derailment in Baltimore and normal train operations have resumed. Approximately 100 gallons of diesel oil was leaked from one of the railcars. The spilled oil has been cleaned up and safely removed. There were no injuries, no safety risk to the public and no waterways impacted. The cause of this incident remains under investigation.”
This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for the latest.