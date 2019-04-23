  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A recall alert for parents- Target is recalling nearly half a million wooden toy vehicles because they are a choking hazard.

The national recall includes eight Bullseye’s playground toys, either sold separately or as part of a set.

They were sold between October and November of last year.

The toys can be returned for a full refund. No injuries have been reported.

Read more at CBS News.

