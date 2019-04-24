Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three aides with ties to Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh are now out of a job.
Just hours ago, acting Mayor Jack Young confirmed he fired three aides earlier this week.
“I had made the decision of three people who will no longer be in the mayor’s office, they’re at-will employees, and as i continue to assess City Hall I will do what’s appropriate to make sure that I have the right people in place that I feel comfortable with,”
Four other aides to Mayor Pugh remain on paid leave, as investigations continue into her book deal with the University of Maryland Medical System.
Pugh is still on an indefinite leave of absence as she recovers from pneumonia