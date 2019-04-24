Filed Under:Acting Mayor Jack Young, Baltimore, Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh., Baltimore News, Healthy Holly, Maryland, Maryland News, UMMS

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three aides with ties to Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh are now out of a job.

Just hours ago, acting Mayor Jack Young confirmed he fired three aides earlier this week.

“I had made the decision of three people who will no longer be in the mayor’s office, they’re at-will employees, and as i continue to assess City Hall I will do what’s appropriate to make sure that I have the right people in place that I feel comfortable with,”

Four other aides to Mayor Pugh remain on paid leave, as investigations continue into her book deal with the University of Maryland Medical System.

Pugh is still on an indefinite leave of absence as she recovers from pneumonia

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s