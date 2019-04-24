KENT COUNTY, Del. (CBS) – It’s called the “kissing bug.” It’s a blood-sucking insect that attacks humans, often biting them in the face. Centers For Disease Control officials say they have documented the very first case in Delaware.
The Triatomine bugs are found in the states on the East Coast and the southern U.S. including Pennslyvania, Maryland and Virginia.
They say a young girl was watching TV in the bedroom of her Kent County home last summer when the bug bit her.
The bugs are often seen in Central and South America and can carry a parasite that causes “chagas disease.” Chagas disease can cause serious cardiac and gastrointestinal complications, according to the CDC.
Fortunately, the child never got sick.
The CDC recommends the following to prevent an infestation: remove trash, wood, and rock piles from around the home, clear out any bird and animal nests from around the home, keep outdoor lights away from homes, dog kennels, and chicken coops, and inspect and seal any cracks or gaps in your home.
The bugs usually can be found:
- Beneath porches
- Between rocky structures
- Under cement
- In rock, wood, brush piles, or beneath bark
- In rodent nests or animal burrows
- In outdoor dog houses or kennels
- In chicken coops or houses
“If you find a bug you suspect is a triatomine, do not touch or squash it. Place a container on top of the bug, slide the bug inside, and fill it with rubbing alcohol or, if not available, freeze the bug in the container. Then, you may take it to your local extension service, health department, or a university laboratory for identification,” the CDC stated.
More on the bugs can be found on the CDC’s website.