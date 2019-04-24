  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Charles Mitchell, a 33-year-old man who Baltimore police say was possibly abducted Monday, has been located unharmed.

Police said they are still investigating the circumstances around his disappearance.

He had last been seen at approximately 10:30pm Monday night, in the 400 block of Yale Avenue.

Investigators believe Mitchell had been involved in an argument before he was believed to be abducted.

