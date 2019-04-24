  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
By Marty Bass
Filed Under:Marty Bass Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — 84°. That is a mid-June normal daytime high. Heck today’s forecast high of 74° is the normal high around Preakness. A good run of temperatures has me thinking about…..SNOW BALLS!

Stands are opening up, lines of kids after school are starting to show up, and the first snow ball of the year social media posts are hitting the feeds. As sure a sign of warm weather as obvious as any flower opening up, or the birds and the bee’s themselves! Mango..that might end up being my go to flavor for the Summer. And you?

It will be a bit breezy this day not real great news for those dealing with seasonal allergies. That is about the only negative today. A raspberry snow ball works too. How many of you like the flavor simply known as “blue?”

Enjoy this mild mid-week, looks like the week, itself, will end wet on Friday but clearing is expected for Saturday and most of Sunday. We will discuss that further tomorrow. Time now to finish and get in line before school lets out.

MB!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s