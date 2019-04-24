  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:DC, DC news, loaded gun, Reagan Airport, Security, West Virginia man

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been cited after a loaded handgun was detected in a carry-on bag at Washington, D.C.’s Ronald Reagan National Airport.

The Transportation Security Administration says in a news release a TSA officer spotted the handgun Tuesday in a checkpoint X-ray machine. The gun was loaded with eight bullets, including one in the chamber

Airport police confiscated the gun and cited the man on a weapons charge. The statement says the man is a resident of Lewisburg, West Virginia. His name was not released.

It was the 10th gun detected by TSA officers at the airport this year, compared to 16 for all of last year.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s