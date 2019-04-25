Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There were two shootings Wednesday night in Baltimore, one of which was fatal.
Officers responded to the 3400 block of Mary Avenue for a report of a shooting around 10:23 p.m. They found 21-year-old Kevin Dix with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Later that night at 11:42 p.m., police were called to the hospital when a shooting victim walked in. Officials said a 29-year-old man had been shot in the leg. He told police he was shot in the 4900 block of Cordelia Avenue.
Anyone with information on either of these shootings should contact police.