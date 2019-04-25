BREAKINGFBI Raids Mayor Pugh's Home, Businesses, City Hall Office
Filed Under:Animal Control, Anne Arundel County Animal Care & Control, Cat Found, Glen Burnie, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Animal Care & Control are seeking any information on “Twinkie” a cat who was found in the are of Woodcrest Apartments in Glen Burnie earlier this month.

Animal control is hoping to identify her caretakers/owners as soon as possible. “Twinkie” is a Persian cat with only one eye.


Courtesy: Anne Arundel County Animal Control

When she was found April 12, she had some medical needs that took priority over finding her family, animal control said.

If you have any information please contact Animal Care & Control 410-222-8900 and let a team member know you may have information on Twinkle.

Animal control said at this time she is not available for adoption.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s