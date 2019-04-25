Comments
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Animal Care & Control are seeking any information on “Twinkie” a cat who was found in the are of Woodcrest Apartments in Glen Burnie earlier this month.
Animal control is hoping to identify her caretakers/owners as soon as possible. “Twinkie” is a Persian cat with only one eye.
Courtesy: Anne Arundel County Animal Control
When she was found April 12, she had some medical needs that took priority over finding her family, animal control said.
If you have any information please contact Animal Care & Control 410-222-8900 and let a team member know you may have information on Twinkle.
Animal control said at this time she is not available for adoption.