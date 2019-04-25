



The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Internal Revenue Service raided Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh’s house and City Hall Thursday morning.

The FBI confirmed that agents from the FBI Baltimore Office and the IRS Criminal Division are executing court-authorized search warrants.

Six locations were in the search warrant. Here’s a list of all the locations and why they were a part of the federal investigation.

Locations of raids Thursday

City Hall

Several agents walked into City Hall Thursday morning and left with boxes throughout the morning. City Solicitor Andre Davis said the search was contained to Mayor Pugh’s office in the second-floor suites. This includes City Council president’s office, the city comptroller’s office and councilmembers’ offices.

Pugh’s Current Home

FBI and IRS agents were seen raiding the mayor’s home on Ellamont Avenue early Thursday morning, at one point an agent walked into Pugh’s home with a case of water. They left with more than 12 boxes of items from her home.

Pugh’s Second Home

Her previous home, on Dennlyn Avenue in Northwest Baltimore, was lined with yellow tape. This address is tied with her Healthy Holly franchise.

Agents were seen carrying out two large boxes earlier Thursday morning.

Pugh’s Attorney Office, Silverman Thompson Slutkin & White, LLC

FBI and IRS agents served a limited subpoena for original financial records belonging to the mayor.

Her attorney said the requested documents had previously been sequestered from all other client matters of the firm and were not commingled with any of the firm’s other clients’ information or documents.

They said the agents were directed to the sequestered area with the mayor’s documents and the firm complied with the subpoena.

“There was no ‘raid’ of the firm as reported in the media and the agents did not conduct a search of the firm. The agents also did not seek or obtain any attorney-client privileged communications with the Mayor, or any other information or documents from the firm or its clients. The agents were polite and courteous and the process was conducted in an expeditious and professional manner,” They said in their statement.

“We will continue to vigorously defend the Mayor, who is entitled the presumption of innocence,” They concluded.

Maryland Center For Adult Training:

Agents also arrived at Maryland Center for Adult Training, one of Pugh’s businesses. She once led the program at the MCAT building. The three Pugh staffers fired Wednesday by acting Mayor Jack Young sat on the board of MCAT from 2017 to 2019.

The webpage has been deleted from the training centers website, but is available via internet archive- and lists the mayor as chair emeritus.

Our media partner the Baltimore Sun reports MCAT has received thousands of dollars from the city to operate.

Gary Brown Jr.’s Home:

One of her aides, Gary Brown Jr. Brown was fired Wednesday by Acting Mayor Jack Young. Pugh stood by Brown in 2017 when he pled guilty to a campaign finance crime tied to her 2016 mayoral campaign.