BREAKINGFBI Raids Mayor Pugh's Home, Baltimore City Hall
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County, Baltimore News, Glen Arm, Local TV, Talkers, Tractor Accident


GLEN ARM, Md. (WJZ) — A person was critically injured in a tractor accident on a farm in Baltimore County Thursday.

Baltimore County Fire crews are on the scene of the accident in the 11500 block of Hannibal Road in Glen Arm.

No other details are available at this time.

Stay with WJZ for the latest on this story.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s