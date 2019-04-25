Comments
GLEN ARM, Md. (WJZ) — A person was critically injured in a tractor accident on a farm in Baltimore County Thursday.
Baltimore County Fire crews are on the scene of the accident in the 11500 block of Hannibal Road in Glen Arm.
No other details are available at this time.
