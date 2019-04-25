BREAKINGFBI Raids Mayor Pugh's Home, Baltimore City Hall
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Annapolis Police Department, Baltimore Gas and Electric, BGE, Electricity, Power outage


ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Thousands are without power in Annapolis as of 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

The Annapolis Police Department said all traffic lights appear to be working normally but if any are not functioning, drivers should treat the intersections as a four-way traffic stop.

A map of the outage on the BGE website said the power is estimated to be restored by 9:30 a.m.

See if your area is affected here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s