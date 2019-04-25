Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Thousands are without power in Annapolis as of 7 a.m. Thursday morning.
The Annapolis Police Department said all traffic lights appear to be working normally but if any are not functioning, drivers should treat the intersections as a four-way traffic stop.
A map of the outage on the BGE website said the power is estimated to be restored by 9:30 a.m.
