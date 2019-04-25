Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police are investigating an early morning shooting Thursday on Baltimore National Pike.
At around 1:30 a.m., an officer heard the sound of several gunshots in the are of Baltimore National Pike and St. Agnes Lane, 21229.
The officer searched the area and found a 32-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment, his condition is unknown at this time.
If anyone has information about this crime, please call Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.