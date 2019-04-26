BALTIMORE (WJZ) — University of Maryland, Baltimore County Police took an armed intruder into custody Friday morning after the suspect threatened a staff member and two students with a knife. The threat occurred around 7:30 a.m. in the Math-Psychology Building.
The UMBC staffer called police and officers arrived within minutes and convinced the suspect to surrender.
The intruder was taken into custody and no one was injured during the incident.
In a statement, the university thanked the staffer and officers for the quick action.
“Thanks to the effective actions taken by our staff colleague and UMBC Police Officers, the incident was diffused and does not pose an ongoing threat to the campus. Due to how quickly the incident unfolded, there was not time to send a campus text alert. While the suspect is now in custody, it is important that the campus community know about this unusual event,’ UMBC said in a statement.
Human Resources and Counseling Center colleagues are reaching out to affected staff and students to offer support. We encourage members of the UMBC community to keep themselves safe. However, please recognize that conduct violations and criminal acts are never the victim’s fault. UMBC students, faculty, staff members, or visitors who choose to violate relevant policies and laws are solely responsible for their actions. University authorities will make every effort to sanction individuals who violate those policies and laws.”
UMBC offered these tips to student, staff and faculty should they feel unsafe on campus:
- UMBC Police provides an escort service for anyone who feels unsafe when walking on or near campus. If you would like an escort please call 410-455-5555. If you observe suspicious activity or behavior, contact the police immediately by calling 410-455-5555.
- Stay alert and attuned to people and circumstances around you.
- Trust your instincts. They are a natural gift that tells you when something is wrong.
- See Something, Say Something! Be Smart, Be Safe!