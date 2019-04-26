



The Morgan State community, family and friends are mourning the death of Kevon Dix.

Dix, who was an active member of the student body and a member of the Morgan State Choir, was fatally shot 3in 400 block of Mary Avenue around 10:23 p.m. Wednesday.

The 21-year-old also worked as a toll collector at the Key Bridge for the Maryland Department of Transportation since June 2018.

Eric Conway, the chairperson of Fine and Performing Arts at Morgan State posted the news to Facebook Thursday.

“When I arrived to school today, I learned that one of my choir members, Kevon Dix was killed last night by way of gunfire. I must say that I am personally devastated. Kevon was in my rehearsal yesterday, singing enthusiastically. We hear of so many murders in our dear city of Baltimore, but always seems distant, until you you know the victim. Kevon was only twenty-one years old. Please pray for the Morgan choir and entire community as we absorb this tragic loss. To be a black man in Baltimore!”

A video of Dix singing “All The Stars” is also circulating social media.

“I took a break from everything and everyone. Bringing me to find a new confidence in myself and in my craft . Music is my passion and I think it might be time I let my voice be heard.,” Dix posted.

Morgan State issued a statement Thursday about Dix’s death:

It is with deep sadness that we inform you about the tragic loss of a member of our Morgan family, student Kevon Darian Dix, a music major in the College of Liberal Arts. At approximately 10:30 p.m. last night off-campus, Kevin lost his life to gun violence. His death is being investigated by Baltimore City Police as a homicide. There are no other details at this time. We extend our most sincere condolences to the Dix family and ask that you keep them as well as other family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. In addition, please be reminded that counselors in the University Counseling Center are always available for those in need of assistance. The Center accepts walk-ins and calls at 443-885-3130.

