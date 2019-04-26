



The University of Maryland Medical System President and CEO Robert A. Chrencik has resigned.

“Today the Board of Directors and I received and accepted Mr. Chrencik’s resignation from UMMS, effective immediately,” said Ashworth. “This action is an important step in moving the Health System forward during this critical time and we remain focused on delivering exceptional, safe, quality health care across Maryland. We thank Mr. Chrencik for his leadership, service and commitment during his 35 years of executive employment at UMMS.,” UMMS said in a statement.

Chrencik has been on a leave of absence since March 25.

University of Maryland Medical System Interim President and CEO John W. Ashworth will continue leading the System as interim President and CEO.

Chrencik has served as the system’s President and CEO since 2008 and under his leadership it has grown into a 13 hospital health system with 28,000 employees and 4,000 affiliated physicians who care for patients in more than 150 locations across the state.

Mayor Catherine Pugh is on a leave of absence, citing her health as the reason, after battling pneumonia. But her health issues came amid weeks of controversy regarding her self-published “Healthy Holly” children’s books.

She’s accused of receiving about $800,000 in profit from the sales of her books to companies that later earned business with the city.

Pugh sold $500,000 worth of her books to the University of Maryland Medical System. Officials are reviewing deals with at least three businesses: Carefirst, Kaiser Permanente and Ariel Investments.

WJZ confirmed that Ariel Investments paid Pugh $3,600 for 400 “Healthy Holly” books to distribute at a 2013 conference in which she spoke.

In September of 2017, at a Black Corporate Directors Conference sponsored by Ariel, paid for Pugh to attend the California conference.

Five months later, Baltimore’s Board of Estimates approved a $40 million contract with Ariel.