BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Looking to try the best delis in town?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top delis in Baltimore, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.
1. Di Pasquale’s Marketplace
Next up is Highlandtown’s Di Pasquale’s Marketplace, situated at 3700 Gough St. With 4.5 stars out of 350 reviews on Yelp, the grocery store, deli and caterer spot has proven to be a local favorite.
2. Trinacria Foods
Seton Hill’s Trinacria Foods, located at 406 N. Paca St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the deli and Italian spot, which offers sandwiches and more, 4.5 stars out of 235 reviews.
3. Sophia’s Place
Sophia’s Place, a deli in Fells Point, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 30 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1641 Aliceanna St., Broadway Market to see for yourself.
4. Attman’s Authentic New York Delicatessen
Over in Jonestown, check out Attman’s Authentic New York Delicatessen, which has earned four stars out of 258 reviews on Yelp. You can find the deli, which offers sandwiches and more, at 1019 E. Lombard St.
5. Belvedere Bagels and Grill
Finally, there’s Belvedere Bagels and Grill, a Midtown favorite with 4.5 stars out of 63 reviews. Stop by 1023 N. Charles St. to hit up the deli and breakfast and brunch spot next time you’re in the mood.
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor.Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.