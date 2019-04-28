Comments
Baltimore, MD (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating after two 16-year-olds were shot in the 3800 block of Ravenwood Ave last night.
Police were called to the location in the Northeast section of the city around 11p.m. last night for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived they located a 16-year-old female suffering from gunshot wounds the body and a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the thigh and a graze wound to the back.
Both of the teenagers were transported to an area hospital where the female is currently listed in critical condition.
Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and ask anyone with information to call police at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
