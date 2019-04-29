Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gertrude’s Baltimore is among America’s top 100 best brunch restaurants, according to Open Table.
The Charles Village restaurant was recommended by 93 percent of Open Table diners. It was also listed as the “most booked’ restaurant in Baltimore.
Customers recommend Gertrude’s crab soup.
Another Maryland restaurant also made the list: Stanford Grill in Columbia.
It’s recommended by 96 percent of Open Table’s audience and also is ranked as one of the most booked restaurants in our area.
Diners say the prime rib is popular.
Several DC and Virginia restaurants also made the cut.
