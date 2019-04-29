BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 57-year-old man is charged with attempted murder after two Federal Hill stabbings just hours apart last Friday.

Marvin Greene is accused of stabbing two business owners in Federal Hill during attempted robberies.



Courtesy: Baltimore City Police

One stabbing happened along the busy Charles Street at Charles Street Liquors, and the other was at a liquor store, “Jack’s Liquors” across the street from where he lived, police said.

The victim of the first stabbing, at around 9:40 a.m., said he was working alone in the store and said a man he didn’t know walked into the store, selected a Smirnoff Ice from the coolers inside the front door and put the bottle in the window as if he was making a purchase.

The victim said he took $2 from the suspect, opened the cash register drawer and put the two dollar bills on top of the drawer and began to make change when the suspect said something the victim couldn’t hear.

He asked the suspect what he said, and the suspect demanded the money from the register and showed a knife in his hand.

He then grabbed the victim by the arm and stabbed the owner in the center of his chest, a police report said.

The suspect then took his Smirnoff Ice and fled. The victim is listed in stable but serious condition.

Later on that day at around 1:57 p.m., police responded to “Jacks Liquors” on W. Hamburg Street for a report of an armed robbery and aggravated assault by cutting.

After they arrived, the victim said the suspect entered the store, wanting to purchase some items- but said he didn’t have any money and needed to use the ATM.

The victim said Greene asked for her help to use the ATM, and then as she attempted to help him- he demanded money, pulling out a knife and stabbing her approximately three times in the torso/chest area.

After he was unsuccessful in getting money from her, he fled the store.

The victim was taken to Shock Trauma, where she is listed in stable condition with two collapsed lungs, a police report said.

The police report also reveals Greene lives directly across the street from “Jack’s Liquors”. Greene told police that he was having problems with the clerk at the liquor store.

The victim said “the guy who robbed her lives across the street with his brother,” according to the report.

Greene was arrested without incident after a witness told police the direction he fled in, ultimately leading to his arrest, police said.