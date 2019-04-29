Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, lego wheelchair, Legos, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Maryland Zoo


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A rescued turtle being cared for by the Maryland Zoo is now rehabilitated!

Last summer, this little guy was recovering from multiple, severe fractures.

Photo Credit: The Maryland Zoo

Injured Turtle At The Maryland Zoo Gets Lego Wheelchair

The zoo said the Eastern box turtle was found in Druid Hill Park by a Zoo employee who brought it to the Zoo’s hospital for treatment.

Zookeepers had to think outside the box for his recovery, creating a Lego wheelchair to keep him moving while the fractures healed.

After his first comprehensive exam of the year, he officially doesn’t need the wheelchair anymore!

He is fully recovered and can move on his own.

