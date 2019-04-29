BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Despite a chilly April evening, people were determined to share their memories of Kevon Dix.

“And I’m honoring my best friend because he was just at the wrong place at the wrong time,” said Paule Jackson, Dix’s friend.

The Morgan State University student was murdered last Wednesday in East Baltimore just as he left a friend’s house on Mary Avenue.

His parents were present for the vigil on campus, saying they are proud he left this kind of a mark.

“We knew who he was,” His mother, Annette Dix, said.

“We knew he would make a smile on anyone he came in contact with,” His father, Kenneth Dix, said.

“It was the same person in our house,” Annette added.

Dix, a member of the Morgan State University choir, was set to graduate in December and had dreams of heading to Broadway- or perhaps give lessons like his former voice coach.

“When somebody is so innocent and so optimistic and making such a difference, it’s so sad to see them taken,” said Suzanne Chadwick, his voice coach.

Baltimore City Police have announced no arrests in this case. Friends and even Kevon’s parents think his murder could be a case of mistaken identity.

“He always did the right thing. So even though we are hurt, sometimes angry, we don’t understand, we are still happy that he was the person that he was,” Annette said.

The MSU choir will have their spring concert this week and will dedicate the event to Kevon’s memory.

His funeral is set for Friday.