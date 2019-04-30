BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating an incident that left one man dead and two others injured in east Baltimore on Tuesday night.
Police were called to the 2800 block of Ashland Ave. around 8:01 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 46-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
A medic was called to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment.
The victim was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital shortly after arriving.
Two more victims walked into an area hospital seeking treatment.
One victim was suffering from gunshot wounds and another victim was suffering from stab wounds.
Both victims are adult males and sustained their injuries during the Ashland Ave. incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers a 1-866-7Lockup.