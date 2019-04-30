Comments
Falls Church Va. — A northern Virginia tech staffing company has apologized after an online job posting sought “preferably Caucasian” applicants. Cynet Systems in Sterling, Virginia, removed the post and issued an apology Sunday on Twitter.
The company said the individuals involved have been fired and the job post “does not reflect our core values of inclusivity & equality.” The help wanted ad, posted on LinkedIn and other sites, sought an account manager for a job based in Tampa, Florida, with an unspecified pharma company.
A bullet point under “Job Description” described a candidate who is “Preferably Caucasian who has good technical background.” The posting caused a stir on social media with one person asking: “How could you POSSIBLY think that’s okay?”
