BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a man early Tuesday morning.
Police responded to the 400 block of South Monroe Street for a report of a fatal pedestrian-involved hit-and-run at around 1 a.m.
The victim, an unidentified man, was initially struck by an unknown car that fled the scene, and then hit a second time by a 2018 Nissan.
The driver of the Nissan remained at the scene and said she tried to avoid hitting the man, who was lying in the street, but was unsuccessful because of other traffic.
Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Crash Team Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this fatal accident to contact them at 410-396-2608 or dial 911.