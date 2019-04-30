Filed Under:Arlington National Cemetery, Baltimore News, Christopher Slutman, Local TV, Maryland News, Virginia, Virginia news

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland firefighter and marine who was killed while serving in Afghanistan is taken to his final resting place Tuesday.

Staff Sergeant Christopher Slutman was honored during a procession from New York to Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

Firefighters from around the region saluted Slutman from bridges and overpasses as the procession passed through the area.

A funeral was held for him Monday in New York City where he spent more than a decade as a firefighter.

 

