BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland firefighter and marine who was killed while serving in Afghanistan is taken to his final resting place Tuesday.
Staff Sergeant Christopher Slutman was honored during a procession from New York to Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.
Firefighters from around the region saluted Slutman from bridges and overpasses as the procession passed through the area.
A funeral was held for him Monday in New York City where he spent more than a decade as a firefighter.