CLINTON, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police have arrested and charged a 20-year-old Prince George’s County man Tuesday morning with possession and distribution of child pornography.
Christopher Harris, 20, of Clinton, Md., is charged with six counts of possession of child pornography and four counts of distribution of child pornography.
Courtesy: Prince George’s County Police
Earlier this year, investigators obtained images of child pornography that were being distributed online. Further investigation led to the identification of the suspect and his exact location in Prince George’s County.
Troopers then got a search warrant for Harris’ home, served early Tuesday morning. He was arrested at 8:45 a.m.