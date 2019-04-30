Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Warm temperatures that reached the upper 70’s to low 80’s greeted us this afternoon, but cooler air is on the way.
A few light showers were located along a front that is now pressing south across the region and our winds have shifted to the east, which is allowing much cooler air to move in overnight and tomorrow.
Some drizzle may develop later tomorrow as well. Highs should hold on the 60’s tomorrow.
On Thursday, the same front will move back north as a warm front, and temperatures will again soar into the 80’s!
Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms may develop on Thursday and again on Friday and even Saturday.
Cooler air will move in by Sunday then we finally dry out by next week.
Happy May Day! Bob Turk