  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Warm temperatures that reached the upper 70’s to low 80’s greeted us this afternoon, but cooler air is on the way.

A few light showers were located along a front that is now pressing south across the region and our winds have shifted to the east, which is allowing much cooler air to move in overnight and tomorrow.

Some drizzle may develop later tomorrow as well. Highs should hold on the 60’s tomorrow.

On Thursday, the same front will move back north as a warm front, and temperatures will again soar into the 80’s!

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms may develop on Thursday and again on Friday and even Saturday.

Cooler air will move in by Sunday then we finally dry out by next week.

Happy May Day! Bob Turk

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s