WHITE MARSH, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash that left a Forest Hill woman dead Tuesday morning in Baltimore County.
Troopers responded to a crash on I-95 North just north of Route 43 in White Marsh shortly after 3:40 a.m. Tuesday morning.
A 2006 Infinity G35 left the roadway for unknown reasons and sideswiped a 2013 Lincoln that was on the shoulder, before striking a concrete barrier, police said.
After the Infinity struck the concrete barrier, it continued on and struck a parked tractor-trailer before it became disable underneath it.
The driver of the Infinity, Lisa Ann Schaefer, 33, of Forest Hill, Md., was declared dead at the scene.
Multiple lanes were blocked for several hours after the crash. I-95 was completely reopened shortly before 8:30 a.m.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information on this incident can contact Cpl. Rumaker with the Crash Team at 410-996-7847.