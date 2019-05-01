Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Baltimore that left one man dead on Wednesday night.
Police were called to the 3300 block of Saint Joseph Street around 10:04 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. A medic was called and pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The victim has not been positively identified yet.
Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore City Police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.