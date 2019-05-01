Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting in West Baltimore from earlier Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to a local hospital at around 9:30 a.m. for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.
They found a 27-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the shoulder and the arm. The victim is in stable condition.
Police said the victim was in the 1800 block of Fulton Avenue when he was shot. The victim then drove himself to the hospital where the police were called.
Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.