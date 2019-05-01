



Gerald Willis III is one of 19 players that the Ravens signed earlier this week after they went undrafted over the weekend in Nashville. The former Miami defensive lineman was listed as a potential Day 3 pick heading into the draft, but off field concerns saw him fall off of draft boards. The former Hurricane isn’t letting that fact get him down and, now that he’s signed in Baltimore, he’ll have the chance to accomplish one of the goals he talked about when he stopped by the CBS Local Studios prior to the draft.

Willis broke out in his senior season in 2018, recording 59 tackles (18 for loss) and four sacks en route to being honored with 2nd team All-ACC and 2nd team All American (Sports Illustrated) honors. Willis said that those honors were “a blessing” particularly for someone who, as he put it, isn’t even supposed to be here. He’s hoping that the awards continue to come once he gets to the NFL and, when he’s there, there is one quarterback in particular that he’s hoping to bring down.

“Tom Brady,” said Willis. “Tom Brady before he retires man. That would be a blessing if I was able to get the chance to hit him.”

The Ravens meet their AFC rivals and defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots in Week 9 when Tom Brady and company visit M&T Bank Stadium. Willis, could then have the opportunity to take down one of the quarterbacks that is on his list of guys to hit in the league. As for what Ravens fans can expect Willis to bring to the team when he comes for OTAs and training camp?

“I bring quickness. I bring ability to sack the quarterback. I am a get after the ball type of guy,” said Willis. “I am relentless. Just know that anybody who takes me is getting a ball player and a winner.”