BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Local Baltimore students will soon be putting on an original puppet show, as part of the University of Maryland Baltimore, Police Athletic League Program.
“My favorite moment is with one specific pal kid when he started the program he wanted nothing to do with the police officers, and now he’s a fifth grader and invited almost all of the mentors to his fifth-grade graduation, that is probably my proudest moment,” said PFC Kelli Blackwell of the UMB Police.
The children have been working with UMB Police officers and students from the UMB School of Nursing to create their very own puppets. They are writing their own version of the classic fairytale- Cinderella.
“The unique thing about this story is that its a story that’s set in their city. So the story of Cinderella is being retold in the city of Baltimore and in their neighborhood. It will touch on topics and areas in the community that are really relevant to them,” said Borndavid McCraw, Pal Program coordinator.
It is the second year of the Pal Program in the area near Hollins Market in Southwest Baltimore.
“So, as a nursing student, working in West Baltimore has definitely opened my eyes to the health disparities in our state and in our own city, whereas I wasn’t really aware of them before,” said Nikki Papageorgopoulos, a UMB nursing student.
The students have been meeting every Thursday and Friday to create their puppets and rehearse. The performance is May 3 at the Black Cherry Puppet Theater in Hollins Market.