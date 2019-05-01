



— The jury have possibly reached a verdict in the trial of Dawnta Harris, the teen accused of burglarizing homes and running over Baltimore County Police Officer Amy Caprio with a stolen Jeep.

Jury deliberations continued Wednesday morning.

Closing arguments began Tuesday morning and deliberations began right after lunch.

Day 2 of deliberations in the case of 17yo Dawnta Harris, accused in a burglary spree in a stolen Jeep w/ 3 friends… Which ended with death of Officer Amy Caprio, who had arrived to investigate. Jurors deciding:

Felony murder

1st deg burglary (x2)

4th deg burglary

Theft #WJZ pic.twitter.com/kU4IB0QHSz — Devin Bartolotta (@WJZDevin) May 1, 2019

Caprio died last May while responding to a suspicious vehicle report in Perry Hall. Harris, then 16, is accused of fatally running over her in a stolen Jeep.

Last week, jurors watched Caprio’s body-worn camera footage. She could be heard repeatedly ordering Harris out of the car. She drew her pistol and the Jeep slammed into her. The teen’s lawyer has described Caprio’s death as an “accident.”

Attorneys argued a technicality in convicting first-degree felony murder- that hinges on convincing the jury Harris was also involved in a string of burglaries in the neighborhood and was trying to escape from that crime when he ran over Officer Caprio in a stolen Jeep.

“If they’re not convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that he was an accomplice on those two burglaries, count one and count two, the jury instruction said don’t even consider the felony murder,” said attorney Warren Brown.

