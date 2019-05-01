BALTIMORE (WJZ) — What used to be called the Columbus Center in the Inner Harbor is now the Institute of Marine and Environmental Technology, and Saturday the public is invited to see the science that is happening from inside.
Scientists from the University of Maryland System are looking at ways of producing fuel from algae, new approaches to fish farming and a better understanding of disease threats to life in the Chesapeake Bay.
“We are looking at some of the challenges related to food and energy and environmental sustainability and human health,” Director Russell Hill said.
Saturday will also give visitors a glimpse of what is in Baltimore’s own Inner Harbor.
“What this exhibit is going to do is show people the Baltimore Harbor is actually a vibrant ecosystem and not just a place you put trash and runoff,” Research Professor Eric Schott said.
The glimpse of the Harbor will show a variety of crabs that call the waters home.