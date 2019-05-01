Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh’s attorney Steve Silverman said the mayor’s decision on her future will be made known at a press conference at his office Thursday afternoon.
A prayer vigil is planned for later Wednesday evening for Mayor Catherine Pugh, who has been on leave for the last month.
The vigil is reportedly being held by “The Woman of Baltimore” for a “hope, help and healing,” interfaith prayer vigil for not only Pugh- but Baltimore City.
The vigil will be at the corner of Ellamonth Road and Dorchester Road, according to a flyer circulating.