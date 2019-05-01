BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A local design shop just updated the iconic National Bohemian Beer brand, in an attempt to refresh the brand with a new brew.

National Bohemian Beer Company announced Wednesday that the brand has now undergone a “refresh”, complete with a new brew and updated branding that encourages people to “Live Pleasantly,”

The updated brand features work from the local Baltimore design shop Mission Media.

However, longtime fans of Mr. Boh shouldn’t worry! The one-eyed, mustachioed mascot will continue to be on the cans, bottles and packaging.

The company also released a brand family extension, “Day Beer”, created with lighter alcohol content and lower calories.

The Day Beer is now available in 16 oz. can six-packs or 12 oz. can 12-packs around Maryland and the Mid-Atlantic.

“National Bohemian’s purpose is to inspire & reflect the true happiness within each of us, because we envision a world where everyone can Live Pleasantly” said C-Mo Molloy, National Bohemian Brand Manager and Baltimore native. “When we keep it simple, live for fun, and ‘Brew Our Own Happiness’ so that we can share it with others – we contribute to culture in a way that we hope connects to people and encourages them to do the same’’.

Also back on the market? The summer beer, “Crab Shack Shandy”, with a new look. Mr. Boh is turned into a lemon caricature on the back of the can saying, “Pickin’ & Sippin.”

The Shandy is available as a limited offer in 16 oz. can six-packs and 12 oz. 12-packs in Maryland and the Mid-Atlantic.