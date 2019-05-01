  • WJZ 13On Air

By Bob Turk
Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the song goes, what a difference a day makes!

Yesterday we hit 82, this afternoon 64, and look out tomorrow, back up to 86!

A warm front will cross the region overnight, and put us squarely in the warm sector! With a mix of clouds and sun, we will be on the lookout for scattered showers, and perhaps some thunderstorms that pop up later on.

More shower chances will remain into the weekend, and mild temperatures as well.

Cooler air and a good shot of rain are on tap for Sunday, but it does dry out just in time for next week!

Pack the poncho! Bob Turk

