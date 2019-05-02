BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Federal prosecutors in Maryland have filed a federal criminal complaint charging a Tampa, Florida, man on a federal wire fraud charge in connection with an alleged scheme to defraud clients of The Surrogacy Group (TSG), which he operated.
Gregory Blosser, 37, was arrested on April 29, in Florida. The criminal complaint was unsealed at his initial appearance.
According to the criminal complaint, TSG offers and sells surrogacy-related services to individuals who desire to have children using a pregnancy surrogate.
TSG has been operated by Blosser since 2012 and has offices in Annapolis and Tampa.
The criminal complaint alleges that Blosser solicited and accepted funds from clients seeking to have a child using a surrogate, promising to use those funds to support the surrogate during pregnancy, but he failed to do so.
At least seven victims paid fees to establish an escrow account to be controlled by Blosser, with the funds to be used to find a suitable surrogate, and to support the surrogate during a pregnancy.
The victims lived in Maryland, Australia, North Carolina, Germany, and Virginia.
If convicted, Blosser faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for wire fraud.