OXON HILL, MD. (WJZ) — State troopers have arrested a man for first-degree assault and possession a handgun after he allegedly brandished a handgun during a vehicle collision in Oxon Hill on Thursday.
Shortly after 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning, troopers received a call from a citizen advising they saw a two-vehicle crash in the roadway in the area of southbound Capital Beltway at Saint Barnabas Road, Oxon Hill, Prince George’s County, Maryland.
A second caller then said one of the people in the collision got out a weapon.
Both parties involved in the crash accused each other of having a weapon. A weapon was found in one of the cars involved in the crash, a .45 caliber Smith and Wesson, semi-automatic handgun.
The driver in the collision was arrested and identified as Kevin Miller, 29, of Prince Frederick, Md.
Miller was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, possession of a handgun in a vehicle, possession of a handgun on person and possession of a handgun in the commission of a felony or crime of violence.