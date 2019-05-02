Comments
WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — One student was hospitalized after having adverse effects to drugs ingested at Westminster High School Thursday.
Carroll County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating at the school after four female students were caught vaping and “dabbing” in a school bathroom.
Dabbing is vaporizing concentrated marijuana used in the form of wax or hash by placing it on a very hot metal object and inhaling the vapors.
One of the girls had an adverse effect from the drugs and was taken to an area hospital.
Westminster High School is located at 1225 Washington Road.
This is an active investigation.
Police initially said they were investigating possible overdoses, but now say the students did not overdose.