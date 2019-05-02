BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fog in the area this morning. FOG, in some places worthy of all caps. We are in the midst of another wild temperature swing. Two days ago 82°, yesterday 65°, today 85° forecast. We are redefining the temperature roller coaster. And nature is going to try to do it again tomorrow, drop a cold front back down the coast, but will fail. But in that attempt we will see “cause” and possible “effect” and keep thunderstorms in the outlook.

Over 41 years I have learned one thing, weather is like a “soap opera ” The plot moves slowly, but always moves forward, and has some surprises along the way. The surprise the past two days was lack of thunderstorms lighting up the radar, today, the daytime drama could be just that.

Still no big clear out over the weekend but it does look like we might sneak a few hours of stable conditions in Saturday afternoon.

One upside to this morning’s fog was this. Early on, like the middle of the night when we all start our commute in, the fog had muted whatever sounds. And the flowering bushes and such, wow the smell wafting on that moisture was really cool. It’s Friday eve and the glass is more than half full.

MB!